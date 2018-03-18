Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free to air websites

Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!
There is plenty of action taking place across the globe, not least in Europe's top leagues, with some interesting match-ups that are bound to get you excited.
The remaining Champions League quarter-finals took place during the week, while Arsenal were in action in the Europa League.
At the weekend, FA Cup action takes centre stage, with the Chelsea hoping to join Tottenham and Manchester United in the semi-finals. There are also crunch games in La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League to look forward to.
To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK today, tonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.
All live football matches on UK TV this week
Sunday March 18, 2018
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (GMT)
|Channel
|Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners
|A-League
|06:00
|BT Sport 2
|Real Valladolid vs Almeria
|La Liga 2
|11:00
|FreeSports
|Leganes vs Sevilla
|La Liga
|11:00
|Sky Sports Mix
|Sampdoria vs Inter
|Serie A
|11:30
|BT Sport 1
|Derby County vs Cardiff City
|Championship
|12:00
|Sky Sports Football
|Nice vs PSG
|Ligue 1
|12:00
|BT Sport ESPN
|Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96
|Bundesliga
|12:30
|BT Sport 3
|Wigan Athletic vs Southampton
|FA Cup
|13:30
|BBC One
|AC Milan vs Chievo
|Serie A
|14:00
|BT Sport ESPN
|Motherwell vs Celtic
|Scottish Premiership
|14:15
|Sky Sports Football
|FC Cologne vs Bayer Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|14:30
|BT Sport 3
|Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
|La Liga
|15:15
|Sky Sports Mix
|Raith Rovers vs East Fife
|Scottish League One
|16:10
|BBC Alba
|Leicester City vs Chelsea
|FA Cup
|16:30
|BBC One
|RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|17:00
|BT Sport 3
|Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|17:30
|Sky Sports Football
|Celta Vigo vs Malaga
|La Liga
|17:30
|Sky Sports Red Button
|Napoli vs Genoa
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport 1
|Real Madrid vs Girona
|La Liga
|19:45
|Sky Sports Football
|Lazio vs Bologna
|Serie A
|19:45
|BT Sport Extra 1
|Marseille vs Lyon
|Ligue 1
|20:00
|BT Sport 3
|FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders
|MLS
|21:00
|Sky Sports Football
How to watch football for free in the UK
There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.
National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Scotland and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.
Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.
See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.
|Match
|Competition
|Kick-off time (GMT)
|Channel
|Real Valladolid vs Almeria
|La Liga 2
|Mar 18 / 11:00
|FreeSports
|Wigan Athletic vs Southampton
|FA Cup
|Mar 18 / 13:30
|BBC One
|Raith Rovers vs East Fife
|Scottish League One
|Mar 18 / 16:10
|BBC Alba
|Leicester City vs Chelsea
|FA Cup
|Mar 18 / 16:30
|BBC One
Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30.
On Channel 5, you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship, which airs on Saturdays at 21:00.
Sky Sports News, which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.
How to legally stream football in the UK
As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.
Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.
BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app , through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.
MORE:
FA Cup 2017-18: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
| When are the Champions League and Europa League quarter-final draws?
| World Cup 2018 on UK TV: Which live matches are on BBC and ITV?
The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.
Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer , which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.