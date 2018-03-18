Trying to figure out what football is being shown live on TV this week? Look no further!

Live football on TV: UK match schedule this week, online streams & free to air websites

There is plenty of action taking place across the globe, not least in Europe's top leagues, with some interesting match-ups that are bound to get you excited.

The remaining Champions League quarter-finals took place during the week, while Arsenal were in action in the Europa League.

At the weekend, FA Cup action takes centre stage, with the Chelsea hoping to join Tottenham and Manchester United in the semi-finals. There are also crunch games in La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League to look forward to.

To help you choose what to watch, Goal has taken a look at all the football on TV in the UK today, tonight and this week, including some that you can watch for free and live stream.

All live football matches on UK TV this week

Sunday March 18, 2018

Match Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners A-League 06:00 BT Sport 2 Real Valladolid vs Almeria La Liga 2 11:00 FreeSports Leganes vs Sevilla La Liga 11:00 Sky Sports Mix Sampdoria vs Inter Serie A 11:30 BT Sport 1 Derby County vs Cardiff City Championship 12:00 Sky Sports Football Nice vs PSG Ligue 1 12:00 BT Sport ESPN Borussia Dortmund vs Hannover 96 Bundesliga 12:30 BT Sport 3 Wigan Athletic vs Southampton FA Cup 13:30 BBC One AC Milan vs Chievo Serie A 14:00 BT Sport ESPN Motherwell vs Celtic Scottish Premiership 14:15 Sky Sports Football FC Cologne vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 14:30 BT Sport 3 Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga 15:15 Sky Sports Mix Raith Rovers vs East Fife Scottish League One 16:10 BBC Alba Leicester City vs Chelsea FA Cup 16:30 BBC One RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 17:00 BT Sport 3 Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 17:30 Sky Sports Football Celta Vigo vs Malaga La Liga 17:30 Sky Sports Red Button Napoli vs Genoa Serie A 19:45 BT Sport 1 Real Madrid vs Girona La Liga 19:45 Sky Sports Football Lazio vs Bologna Serie A 19:45 BT Sport Extra 1 Marseille vs Lyon Ligue 1 20:00 BT Sport 3 FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders MLS 21:00 Sky Sports Football

How to watch football for free in the UK

There are a number of games throughout the week that can be watched live for free on a variety of different channels.

National broadcasters such as BBC, BBC Scotland and S4C occasionally show matches from the UK, with a few available to watch this week.

Free-to-air channel Freesports shows games from Portugal's Primeira Liga and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, while BritAsia TV broadcasts games from the Indian Super League.

See the table below for the free games on UK TV this week.

Match Competition Kick-off time (GMT) Channel Real Valladolid vs Almeria La Liga 2 Mar 18 / 11:00 FreeSports Wigan Athletic vs Southampton FA Cup Mar 18 / 13:30 BBC One Raith Rovers vs East Fife Scottish League One Mar 18 / 16:10 BBC Alba Leicester City vs Chelsea FA Cup Mar 18 / 16:30 BBC One

Furthermore, highlights from all Premier League matches are shown on BBC One's Match of the Day programme, which generally airs on Saturdays at 22:30.

On Channel 5, you can watch highlights from the Championship on Football on 5: The Championship, which airs on Saturdays at 21:00.

Sky Sports News, which regularly shows clips and highlights from games, is available to all Sky and Virgin Media subscribers regardless of package.

How to legally stream football in the UK

As well as being able to watch football on TV in the UK, fans can stream games live online and using various apps.

Sky TV customers, for example, can access the Sky Go facility, which allows users to stream matches live and on demand on any mobile, laptop or tablet device.

BT Sport, similarly, offer the BT Sport app , through which customers can stream games live and on-the-go on a variety of devices.

The likes of Sky Go and the BT Sport app are generally available for most Apple iOS and Android devices.

Furthermore, for games that are broadcast on BBC, viewers can opt to use the BBC iPlayer , which is a streaming service compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android and a host of other platforms.