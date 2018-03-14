The Kirk Cousins carousel appears to be stopping in Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins 'likely to sign with Vikings' after visit

NFL.com and ESPN have reported the coveted quarterback is likely to sign a record-breaking three-year contract with the Vikings after his agent confirmed the team had received his first visit of the free agency negotiating period.

The deal for Cousins, 29, is set to be fully guaranteed and worth in the region of $84million to $86m, with the annual average of at least $28m making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Cousins will reportedly have dinner with Vikings coaches and other essential personnel on Wednesday before visiting the team's new facility on Thursday, by which point he is expected to officially sign.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cousins' agent Mike McCartney told ESPN: "No final decisions have been made. The plan is to visit Minnesota first. That's all we can say right now."

Cousins, who is searching for a new NFL home after Washington traded for Alex Smith last month, wrote a farewell letter to the Redskins faithful on Monday.

He was selected by the Redskins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has started every game for Washington since 2015 and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

Cousins has thrown for over 4,000 yards in each of his three seasons as a starter, but the Redskins have just one playoff appearance and have seen their win total drop each season.

He was hit with the franchise tag the past two seasons, but the team opted to move on from him this year rather than splash out on an extension that was becoming increasingly expensive.

The Vikings made the NFC Championship game last season and appear to see Cousins as the missing piece to combine with their impressive defense and wide receiving corps.

Cousins is also being pursued by the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals, while the Denver Broncos were in the race prior to agreeing a deal to land Case Keenum, who is leaving the Vikings to make way for Cousins.