Forget rule changes and forget pace of play. The Orioles have come up with the best idea yet to attract young fans: Let them in for free.

Every MLB team should follow Orioles' plan to attract young fans

The team announced Monday that it would let kids 9 and younger attend games for free when accompanied by an adult with an upper-deck ticket. It's a savvy move that could pay big dividends years from now, and it's something every other team should not only consider, but do immediately.

MORE: Opening Day schedule for all 30 teams

Despite what you may hear from MLB headquarters, young fans will not fall in love with baseball because of a quicker pace that shaves a few minutes off the game. But they might fall in love with it if they actually get to see some games in person. The in-person baseball experience has been part of the origin story of many a die-hard fan. These stories often have a familiar ring: seeing the green grass and the perfectly manicured infield for the first time, hearing the crack of the bat and watching a home run soar, feeling — not hearing, feeling — the roar of the crowd.

It's a unique experience that's helped shape sports fandom for millions. But it's an experience that can't be duplicated by watching on TV, no matter how big the screen and no matter how sophisticated the sound system.

Yet, for the in-person experience to hook a new generation of fans, the games must be affordable.

Going to the ballpark has long been considered a cost-prohibitive endeavor for many. One 2016 study found that the average cost for two people — not a family, TWO PEOPLE — was $77.92 when factoring in tickets, food and parking. Double that for a family of four and, depending on the team and the game, you're looking at upwards of $200 or more. That limits most families to one or two trips to the ballpark per year, not to mention the cost of hotels and travel for families coming from out of town.

While the cost of upper-deck tickets typically isn't wallet-busting (sometimes around $5, depending on the team and game), the cost adds up quickly for larger families or those who want to attend several games per season. The Orioles' plan reduces the cost significantly, allowing more families to enjoy games in person and, in theory, allowing more kids to get hooked on baseball.

MORE: 18 things I really want to see during the 2018 season

I and others have written before that the MLB experience should be more fun, that it should shed the "boring" label. But that's usually in the context of embracing bat flips or celebrating individual flair. Going to games is a different kind of fun, but it's just as infectious as any other. And going to games for free is a great gateway to a lifetime of learning and loving the other aspects of the sport.

MLB, with annual revenue in excess of $10 billion, should make it as easy as possible for kids to embrace the game. And it doesn't get much easier, or much more affordable, than a free ticket. Should MLB mandate a similar plan for the 29 other teams? Maybe. Should the 29 other teams do something anyway? Definitely.

To the Orioles, bravo. To everyone else, here's your cue.