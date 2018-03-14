Chiefs agree to terms with WR Sammy Watkins

The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins have agreed to terms on a three-year contract, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported the deal is worth $16 million a year, with $30 million guaranteed.

Watkins is coming off a 2017 season with the Rams in which he had 39 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns in a supporting role.

He had 125 catches for 2,029 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons, but still failed live up to expectations with the Bills after Buffalo packaged two first-round picks to move up and make him the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft.

With the Chiefs, though, he will not be asked to carry the offense under new starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Watkins joins an attack that includes receiver Tyreek Hill, running back Kareem Hunt and tight end Travis Kelce and will look to help get a Chiefs team that has not gone beyond the Divisional Round of the playoffs since 1993 over the hump.