The Kirk Cousins carousel appears to be stopping in Minnesota.

NFL free agency rumors: Kirk Cousins likely to sign with Vikings

The coveted Redskins quarterback is expected to sign with the Vikings this week, ESPN reported.

"No final decisions have been made," Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney told ESPN Tuesday. "The plan is to visit Minnesota first. That’s all we can say right now."

According to NFL Media, which cited unidentified sources, Cousins is expected to have dinner with Vikings coaches and other essential personnel Wednesday before visiting the team's new facility Thursday.



Sources say the Vikings' initial offer was around $86 million over 3 years, which would make Cousins the NFL's highest paid player. Situation still fluid. And yes, Vikings getting the first visit is very significant. https://t.co/NzNPQNM8tU

— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2018



Cousins, who is searching for a new NFL home after Washington signed Alex Smith last month, wrote a farewell letter to the Redskins faithful on Monday. He mistakenly tagged the Vikings and Jets in the note on his personal website before quickly removing them, further igniting the rumors of his top destination choices.

Cousins, 29, was selected by the Redskins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has started every game for Washington since 2015 and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

He has thrown for over 4,000 yards in each of this three seasons as a starter, but the Redskins have just one playoff appearance and have seen their wins drop each season. He was hit with the franchise tag the past two seasons, but the team has opted to move on from him this year.