News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Gyan rejoices over first 90 minutes in a year

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is delighted to have seen out 90 minutes of game time for the first time in a year.

Gyan rejoices over first 90 minutes in a year

Gyan rejoices over first 90 minutes in a year

The troubled Black Stars captain reached the landmark at Turkish club side Kayserispor in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Kardemir Karabukspor in the Super Lig.

At 32, he has struggled for form but largely with injuries since completing a move to the Anatolian Star last summer, making the weekend achievement a significant step.

“Great performance on Sunday,” Gyan said as reported by Myjoyonline.

“I was so happy for myself because for the first time in a year I was able to last the entire duration of the game.

"I feel so good I was able to play [for] 90 minutes. [It was a] great game although I didn't get a goal, but the performance was good.

“It was a good team performance and I am very happy for myself because it feels [good] to be back.”

Gyan’s predicaments have limited him to only eight league appearances, involving two starts and one goal, thus far this campaign.

His fitness has long been a concern.

Prior to moving to Turkey, he was reported to have failed a medical at English outfit Reading.


MORE:
Wagner insists Ayew deserved the red card against Huddersfield
| Government stops funding of Ghana's friendlies, says deputy sports minister
| Swansea ‘reluctantly’ decide against appealing Jordan’s Huddersfied red card

He made 15 topflight outings for United Arab Emirates side Al Ahli Dubai in 2016-17, before making a switch to Turkey.

While with Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG, the former Sunderland forward made 10 league appearances each in 2016 and 2015.

Back To Top