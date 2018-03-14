Rivals Manchester City and Manchester United will do battle for Brazil international Fred come the end of the season, according to Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin.

Fred will go to Manchester City or United - Shakhtar CEO

The 25-year-old midfielder has impressed in the Champions League this season, scoring Shakhtar's winner in their last-16 first leg against Roma and reportedly drawing the attention of both Manchester clubs.

And Palkan expects that Fred is destined for one of the two Premier League giants when the transfer window opens again later this year, with a €60million fee mooted.

"Fred will leave in July," he said, as reported by Sporx. "If he does not go to Manchester City, he will go to Manchester United.

"Fred is ready to play in the strongest league [in Europe]. He is not only a very good player but also a very good professional. I would like him to have one more year in our team, but he is ready for a stronger league."

Former Internacional man Fred faced City in the Champions League group stages this season, playing the full 90 minutes in both a home win and an away defeat.

He made his international debut in 2014 and has been included in Tite's latest Brazil squad for friendlies against Russia and Germany, with the World Cup just three months away.