Reporters dialling in to a conference call with Sergio Garcia received a surprise Tuesday, as the Masters champion revealed he was speaking from the hospital where his wife, Angela Akins, was in labor.

Masters champ Sergio Garcia speaks to media from hospital with wife in labor

Akins' due date for the couple's first child is Friday, but she went into labor three days earlier than projected.

Nevertheless, Garcia still spoke to the media Tuesday from the hospital ahead of his defense of the year's first major, which starts April 5.

Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner, one of several reporters on the call, confirmed Garcia's unusual location in a tweet that read: "Sergio Garcia is on a Masters teleconference — from the hospital. His pregnant wife's water just broke."



Sergio Garcia is on a Masters teleconference––from the hospital. His pregnant wife's water just broke.

— Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) March 13, 2018



We wish the couple well as they prepare to welcome their new arrival into the world.