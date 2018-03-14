Reporters dialling in to a conference call with Sergio Garcia received a surprise on Tuesday, as the Masters champion revealed he was speaking from hospital with his wife, Angela Akins, having gone into labour.

Masters champion Garcia speaks to media from hospital with wife in labour

Akins was due to give birth to the couple's first child on Friday, but went into labour three days earlier than scheduled.

Nevertheless, Garcia still spoke to the media on Tuesday, calling from the hospital ahead of his defence of the year's first major, which starts on April 5.

Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner, one of several reporters on the call, confirmed Garcia's unusual location in a tweet, which read: "Sergio Garcia is on a Masters teleconference––from the hospital. His pregnant wife's water just broke."

We wish the couple well as they prepare to welcome their new arrival into the world.