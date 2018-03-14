News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
NFL free agency rumors: WR Albert Wilson to sign 3-year deal with Dolphins

Sporting News
Sporting News /

After trading Jarvis Landry to the Browns, the Dolphins needed a replacement in the slot and found one in former Chiefs wideout Albert Wilson.




MORE:
NFL free agent rumors: Chiefs agree to terms with WR Sammy Watkins

According to multiple reports, Wilson is set to sign a three-year deal worth $24 million with Miami when the new league year begins Wednesday.

Wilson, 25, had 1,544 receiving yards in four seasons with the Chiefs but broke out last season with 554 yards on 42 receptions with three touchdowns.

