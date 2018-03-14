After trading Jarvis Landry to the Browns, the Dolphins needed a replacement in the slot and found one in former Chiefs wideout Albert Wilson.



NFL free agency rumors: WR Albert Wilson to sign 3-year deal with Dolphins .@MiamiDolphins to sign former Chiefs WR Albert Wilson: https://t.co/aT9Iu7w4lm (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/Z5Nd1NudMZ

— NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2018





Thankful & Blessed !!

— Albert Wilson II (@iThinkIsee12) March 13, 2018



According to multiple reports, Wilson is set to sign a three-year deal worth $24 million with Miami when the new league year begins Wednesday.

Wilson, 25, had 1,544 receiving yards in four seasons with the Chiefs but broke out last season with 554 yards on 42 receptions with three touchdowns.