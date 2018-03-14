NFL free agency rumors: DT Star Lotulelei will sign 5-year deal with Bills

Another former Panther will pack his bags and migrate to western New York as defensive tackle Star Lotulelei is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Bills when the new NFL league year begins Wednesday, ESPN.com reported.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018



Lotulelei, a first-round pick out of Utah in 2014, started all 16 games as a rookie and in each of the last two seasons. He amassed 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 82 tackles in five seasons in Carolina as a run-stuffing, blocker-occupying stalwart on the defensive line.

In Buffalo, Lotulelei will reunite with former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, who led the Bills to the playoffs in his first season as the team’s head coach in 2017.