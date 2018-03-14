Ndamukong Suh departs the Dolphins three years and one day after signing one of the biggest contracts in the NFL at the time, the largest for a non-quarterback to that point. He left it after making just under $60 million, which is what he was guaranteed when he signed in March 2015.

NFL free agency lesson from Suh, Murray, others: Only guarantees matter

The six-year, $114-plus million package that was reported, which defined Suh for the entirety of his Miami tenure and will stick to him for the rest of his NFL career? It actually lasted half as long and paid just over half that total. As former front-office executive and agent and current Sports Illustrated analyst Andrew Brandt loves to point out, these deals are more like "three years and we’ll see."

It's that time of year for spectacular numbers to spread to the corners of the NFL universe, with free-agency beginning Monday with negotiations now permitted. But it’s also the time of year for teams to shed the non-guaranteed and always-initially unreported portions of those monster contracts to be lopped off for cap purposes — to get out of the very loose obligations to the players, and to make room for more loose obligations to different players.

People will marvel at NFL spending on Wednesday but hardly noticemassive amounts of future contracts deleted over recent days/weeks. Roughly $300 million of "contracts" simply vanishing. Happens every year.

All of which raises the question: What else happened to the free-agent class of 2015, and the jaw-dropping numbers flung about when they signed?

You asked, we answered. The lesson, apparently, is to only believe half of what you hear, practically to the dollar. (Contract information via Spotrac.com.)

DeMarco Murray, RB, Eagles: Five years, $42 million. Coming off his NFL offensive player of the year effort in Dallas, he got $21 million guaranteed. He lasted one season there; the Eagles traded him to the Titans after paying him $9 million. Tennessee renegotiated his contract to accommodate the remaining $12 million. Now that they’re done with that, they’re cutting Murray.

Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills: Two years, $30.5 million. He got sort of close to that, but on a long, twisting path; $15.5 million was guaranteed, and after one season, he signed an extension reported for six years and $92 million with lots of injury guarantees. That in turn was restructured before last season, lowering his cap hit … and last week he was traded to the Browns, with $16 million due him for 2018. His earnings in three years in Buffalo: $25 million.

Antonio Cromartie, CB, Jets: Four years, $32 million. He was released in 2016 and earned $7.03 million, roughly the guaranteed portion of his deal. He played with the Colts in 2016, sat out 2017 and last week announced his retirement.

Jeremy Maclin, WR, Chiefs: Five years, $55.5 million. His guaranteed money was $22.5 million; he got $23 million in his first two seasons and was unexpectedly released last June. The two-year deal he signed with the Ravens guaranteed $6 million; he’s a cap casualty possibility this offseason.

Julius Thomas, TE, Jaguars: Five years, $46 million. This at the time was touted as the biggest free-agent contract ever for a tight end. His guaranteed money was $24 million; he was traded to the Dolphins after two years and about $21 million. They restructured his contract, signing him for two years and $7.5 million guaranteed. Thomas reportedly will be cut before Wednesday’s beginning of the new league year.

Brandon Browner, CB, Saints: Three years, $18 million. His guaranteed portion was $7.5 million, coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins, with the Seahawks and Patriots. After a nightmare of a season in New Orleans, he was cut the following offseason. He hasn't been on a regular-season roster since.