Drew Brees appears set to finish his career in New Orleans.

NFL free agency rumors: Drew Brees staying with Saints

The veteran quarterback has agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract to remain with the Saints, NFL Media first reported Tuesday. Brees will be guaranteed $27 million once the deal becomes official.



Drew Brees’ deal will be written as a two-year deal, but in actuality it will be a one-year deal with a team option after the first year, per source. It also will include a no-trade clause, virtually ensuring that Brees finishes his career in New Orleans.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018



Brees, 39, reportedly had drawn some interest from the Vikings — who have kicked the tires on seemingly every available quarterback this offseason — but expectations all along were that the QB would remain in New Orleans.

