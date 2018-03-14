News

NFL free agency rumors: Drew Brees staying with Saints

Drew Brees appears set to finish his career in New Orleans.

The veteran quarterback has agreed to a two-year, $50 million contract to remain with the Saints, NFL Media first reported Tuesday. Brees will be guaranteed $27 million once the deal becomes official.



Brees, 39, reportedly had drawn some interest from the Vikings — who have kicked the tires on seemingly every available quarterback this offseason — but expectations all along were that the QB would remain in New Orleans.

