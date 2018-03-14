News

Rickie Fowler's shoes pay tribute to Arnold Palmer

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Rickie Fowler's footwear will pay tribute to the late Arnold Palmer at this weekend's Arnold Palmer invitational.



MORE: Tiger Woods draws biggest (non-major) PGA TV ratings in five years

This is the second consecutive year Fowler will pay tribute to Palmer.

Here's what he wore during the tournament last year:

Fowler SHoes FTR.jpg
