Taijuan Walker's tortillas were the talk of spring training.

Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker dishes out free tacos at spring training

Ahead of the Diamondbacks' game against the Rockies on Monday, the right-hander dished out free homemade tacos to teammates and fans from his Tai's Tacos food truck in the parking lot.



#Tai’sTacos tomorrow 11:30-12:30 at Salt River Fields. Come get some tacos!!



BTW..... they are free!!

— Taijuan Walker (@tai_walker) March 12, 2018





Mr. @tai_walker is out here serving tacos to the people. pic.twitter.com/iKD1Yu6zE7

— Ted Berg (@OGTedBerg) March 12, 2018



"This is what spring training is about — interacting with the fans — and it's their chance to get up close," Walker said, via ESPN. "Doing something like this is just fun."

Walker uses a recipe from his mother, Nellie Garcia, and the 25-year old boasts a unique specialty of his own that includes bison meat, which garnered positive reviews from those who indulged.

“I’m thoroughly impressed with it,” teammate Andrew Chafin said. “I’m usually not a hard taco guy, but this is absolutely fantastic.”

MORE:

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Diamondbacks' to-do list



While the tacos were sold out by the time Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo made it to the truck, a team employee was gracious enough to share with him so he wouldn't miss out.

"Good job, Tai," Lovullo said. "I can endorse this."