Andrew Norwell is headed to the sunshine state.

NFL free agency rumors: All-Pro guard Andrew Norwell to sign with Jaguars

The former Panthers guard is expected to sign a five-year contract worth $66.5 million with the Jaguars that includes $30 million fully guaranteed, ESPN reported, citing unidentified sources.

According to the report, the deal will make Norwell the NFL's highest-paid guard with an average annual salary of $13.3 million.

Despite wanting to keep Norwell on the roster, the team just couldn't afford to pay him after spending big on the offensive line last offseason signing guard Trai Turner to a four-year deal worth $45 million and free-agent tackle Matt Kalil to a five-year deal worth $55.5 million.

Norwell, 26, was signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2014. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the only lineman to not allow a sack or quarterback hit last season, which earned him All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.