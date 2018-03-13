News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Jalen Rose and Mike Greenberg stunned by mentalist's NCAA tournament trick

How did he do that?! Mentalist Oz Pearlman left Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose and Michelle Beadle completely dumbfounded during his mind-reading segment on ESPN's Monday Tournament Challenge Marathon.

Pearlman had Rose write down the winner and score of Thursday's NCAA Tournament game between Seton Hall and NC State.

Greenberg was able to correctly say the winner and score that Rose had written down, without looking — and no one could believe it.

Watch the segment below:



March Madness 2018: Updated odds to win the NCAA Tournament

"Wait," exclaimed Beadle. "I don't like this. It's creepy and you got in our brains."

Both Rose and Greenberg took to Twitter to assure skeptics that the segment was real.




Pretty amazing.

