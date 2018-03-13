News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
NFL free agent rumors: WR Allen Robinson to sign with Bears

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Wide receiver Allen Robinson will sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bears barring any last-minute issues before NFL free agency opens Wednesday afternoon, he told ESPN late Monday night.

Robinson, 24, tore his left ACL in the first series of the Jaguars' regular-season opener in 2017 but has 202 receptions for 2,848 yards and 22 TDs since Jacksonville drafted him in the second round in 2014.


His rookie season also ended with a knee injury 10 games in. He bounced back with a huge second NFL season, setting a Jaguars record with 14 touchdown catches among 80 for 1,400 yards in 2015.

Robinson's numbers slid in 2016 followed by last season's injury, leaving the Jaguars unwilling to place a franchise tag on him.

