Cesc Fabregas has not played for Spain since Julen Lopetegui replaced Vicente del Bosque as coach after Euro 2016 but the Chelsea midfielder is refusing to give up hope on representing his country at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Fabregas: I won't give up fighting for Spain World Cup spot

The 30-year-old is Spain's eighth most capped player of all time (110), having made his first World Cup appearance in 2006, at just 18 years of age.

The former Arsenal captain was also a part of the Spain side that won the European Championship in 2008, La Roja's first major title since 1964.

He then followed up that success by assisting Andres Iniesta's winning goal as his country lifted their first ever World Cup trophy, in South Africa, just two years later.

Fabregas helped Spain defend their European crown in 2012 and although he has been in the international wilderness for the past two years, following the disappointing last-16 loss to Italy at Euro 2016, he still believes that his experience would prove invaluable to Lopetegui's squad.

"I am not a player who throws the towel. I have a small hope, in some way, but I know it is hard [to get called up for the World Cup]," he told Goal. "I haven't received any calls or been included in any team list for all this time.

"Anyway, I don't think about it because I keep my focus on performing here [at Chelsea], but maybe it wouldn't be strange to call someone who first came into the team 15 years ago. It is obvious that they already know me but it would be nice to get in.

"I am focusing now on my club because, in the end, if you don't do right things in your club, it is impossible to receive the call. And if it finally arrives, perfect. If not, I will support the team from home."

Spain have a host of talent in Fabregas' position, including experienced players like David Silva, Andres Iniesta and Thiago Alcantara, plus younger players such as Saul and Asier Illarramendi, meaning call-ups are at a premium.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have a large number of players from Spain in their current squad. However, aside from Alvaro Morata, many of them have also struggled to gain favour with Lopetegui and Fabregas thinks that Marcos Alonso, in particular, has been unfairly overlooked.

"I haven't been part of that team for a year and a half and I don't know how they worked but Pedro and [Cesar] Azpilicueta used to go often," Fabregas said. "If things go well, Morata could be in the line-up with Diego Costa because I think they are the best strikers we have.

"Marcos, like me, hasn't been lucky in receiving the call. But if we keep challenging in the Premier League and FA Cup, then who knows?"