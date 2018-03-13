Welbeck: Lacazette & Aubameyang competition just makes me more motivated

Danny Welbeck claims to have taken “extra motivation” from Arsenal investing heavily in fellow forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Before the 2017-18 campaign got underway, the Gunners splashed out £46.5 million on a long-standing target with a prolific record at Lyon.

They then broke their transfer record again in January when luring another proven frontman away from Borussia Dortmund for £55m.

Lacazette and Aubameyang are now the go-to goal-getters at Emirates Stadium, but England international Welbeck is welcoming the competition as he seeks to raise his own game.

The 27-year-old said: “It's competition and I embrace it.

"Ever since I was a young kid, I've been playing for an academy with scouts all over the world that are looking for top players to come in.

“You have competition throughout your whole life and it only makes you better.

“That competitive edge gives you extra motivation.”

Welbeck needs to find inspiration from somewhere as he has failed to find the target since an FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest on January 7, while a barren run in the Premier League stretches back to September 9.

Niggling knocks have hindered his cause once again, with hip and groin complaints added to a long list of ailments to have been endured in north London.

“Obviously the injuries have derailed me in the past, but it’s gone now and there’s nothing I can do about it,” added Welbeck.

“My mindset’s just focused on looking forward, bettering myself, getting on the pitch, on the training pitch, doing what I can do to improve myself.

“When I get on that pitch, I want to make an impact. That’s all I can say.”

He is determined to play his part over the final few weeks of the season, with Arsenal still chasing a top-four finish and Europa League glory, while England manager Gareth Southgate is piecing together his plans for the 2018 World Cup.

“With the way the season’s gone at the moment, we know that we should be doing much, much better,” Welbeck said on a disappointing showing from Arsene Wenger’s Gunners.

“Arsenal Football Club should be much higher up the table and we should be pushing to win championships.

“Obviously it’s disappointing for us to be in this position now, but what we can do now is just focus on the remaining fixtures, going into those games and giving everything.”