News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

2018 NCAA Women's Tournament: Unbeaten UConn seeded No. 1 overall

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Unbeaten UConn, gunning for its fifth NCAA title in six years, is the No. 1 overall seed in the 2018 women's Division I basketball tournament.

2018 NCAA Women's Tournament: Unbeaten UConn seeded No. 1 overall

2018 NCAA Women's Tournament: Unbeaten UConn seeded No. 1 overall

The bracket, released Monday night, has Notre Dame, Louisville and Mississippi State as the other top region seeds.

The Huskies (32-0), led by Katie Lou Samuelson (17.9 ppg), haven't lost since Mississippi State broke their 111-game winning streak in last year's Final Four. UConn has been so dominant this season that it has won all but two games by double-digit margins and outscored opponents by an average of 36.9 points a game.

Mississippi State (32-1) was undefeated, too, until losing to defending national champion South Carolina in the SEC Tournament.

South Carolina likely awaits UConn in the 2018 tournament's Elite Eight.

Back To Top