The Chicago Bears needed to get Mitchell Trubuisky weapons this offseason, and look to have secured the top receiver in free agency as they are expected to sign Allen Robinson.

Robinson reportedly set to join Bears

Robinson, who missed almost all of last season after suffering a torn ACL in the opening game, is reportedly set to sign a three-year $42million contract with the Bears after being allowed to hit free agency by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He should significantly upgrade the pass-catching options of a Bears team for whom Kendall Wright was the top receiver in 2017 with 59 catches for 614 yards.

The 24-year-old should immediately become the top target for Trubisky who, after being selected second overall by the Bears in the 2017 draft, went 4-8 as a rookie, throwing for 2,193 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions.

With former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy replacing John Fox as head coach and the signing of Robinson, the Bears will hope for a significant upturn in production from an offense that finished 30th in the NFL last season.

A return to his form in the 2015 season, when Robinson caught 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns, would certainly help them achieve that ambition.