Banned Rabada returns to top of ICC rankings

A dramatic few days for Kagiso Rabada has culminated in the South Africa seamer returning to the top of the bowling ICC Test Player Rankings.

The Proteas paceman was in sensational form with the ball as his match figures of 11-150 helped South Africa level their four-match series against Australia.

However, it was a tumultuous second Test for Man of the Match Rabada, who was banned for the rest of the series and fined 50 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of making deliberate contact with Steve Smith on the opening day.

Rabada then accepted a second charge relating to a send-off he gave David Warner on day three, which resulted in a further 15 per cent fine from his match fee and an additional demerit point.

His bowling performance sees him leapfrog England's James Anderson in the rankings, though, and Rabada crosses the 900-point mark in ratings, becoming the 23rd player to have achieved the feet.

Anderson has the chance to reclaim top spot, with England taking on New Zealand in a two-Test series that starts a week on Thursday.