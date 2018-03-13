News

NFL free agency 2018: Allen Robinson expected to sign with Bears, report says

The Bears are ready to take a chance on Allen Robinson. Chicago is expected to sign the wide receiver when the NFL year begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Tuesday.

Robinson, 24, missed most of last season after suffering an ACL tear in Week 1 vs. the Texans. Robinson had one reception for 17 yards.

For his career, Robinson has 202 catches, 2,848 yards (a 14.1-yard average) and 22 touchdowns in 43 games. He was a second-round draft pick of the Jags out of Penn State in 2012. Jacksonville allowed him to become a free agent after it declined to use the franchise tag on him.

Robinson will be one of several new pieces Chicago puts around second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky this offseason.

