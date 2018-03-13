Case Keenum is about to cash in on his improbable 2017 run.

NFL free agency 2018: Case Keenum to sign with Broncos, report says

The free-agent quarterback will sign with the Broncos when the NFL year begins Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Tuesday. Terms were not immediately available.

RUMORS TRACKER: Keep up with the biggest signings, trades

Denver is in the market for a quarterback after going through last season with Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch. In Keenum, it would get a 30-year-old journeyman who led the Vikings to the NFC championship game after permanently replacing an injured Sam Bradford in Week 5.

Keenum is entering his seventh NFL season. He played two-plus seasons each for the Texans (where he played for Broncos adviser Gary Kubiak) and Rams, and one season with the Vikings. Last year in Minnesota, Keenum started 14 games (11-3 record) and compiled a 98.3 passer rating. He completed 67.6 percent of his pass attempts and had a 22:7 TD:INT ratio.

Denver also was reportedly in the market for Kirk Cousins, who is set to leave the Redskins this week. Cousins would now appear to be the favorite to replace Keenum in Minnesota.

The Vikings reportedly are one of the finalists for Cousins, along with the Jets and Cardinals. The Jets have the most salary-cap room in the league and can easily afford Cousins, but the Vikings would present Cousins a win-now opportunity. The Cardinals have a big need at quarterback, too, and are reportedly prepared to make Cousins the highest-paid player in NFL history.

MORE:

Answers to Broncos GM John Elway’s toughest test are in NFL Draft

| NFL offseason 2018: Players in need of a new team

| NFL free agency: Old faces in new places



The Vikings were also rumored Monday to be gauging Drew Brees' interest in leaving the Saints, although an unconfirmed report Monday said Brees and the Saints had agreed on a two-year, $48 million contract.

This story will be updated.