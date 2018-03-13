Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Real Madrid to forget about signing star goalkeeper David de Gea, advising the Spanish and European champions to look elsewhere to solve their goalkeeping problems.

Mourinho warns Real Madrid: De Gea? I'd think of another player

Madrid hold a long-standing interest in Spain international De Gea, who almost joined the La Liga giants in mid-2015.

And the 27-year-old former Atletico Madrid keeper – contracted to United until 2019 – continues to be linked with Zinedine Zidane's men.

However, Mourinho is confident De Gea will remain at Old Trafford beyond the season, and has warned the Spanish giants that they might want to start searching elsewhere.

"I think he will stay," Mourinho told La Sexta ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Sevilla.

"I don't know what Real Madrid's intentions are, but if I were them, I would think of another player."

De Gea has enjoyed another stellar season for Man United, keeping a Premier League-best 15 clean sheets this term to help Mourinho's men occupy second position behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

MORE:

Rashford doesn't need Man Utd absence explained by Mourinho

| Alexis’ honeymoon period is over - Man Utd can’t wait for him any longer

| Mourinho blasts back at 'worst manager in history' De Boer over Rashford criticism



The Old Trafford outfit welcome Sevilla to Manchester on Tuesday, following a goalless draw in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

De Gea produced a wonderful performance in Seville, pawing away Luis Muriel's point-blank header in a moment of brilliance last month to keep the tie level.