'It's a once in a lifetime opportunity' – Kompany eyes title win against Man United

Vincent Kompany says Manchester City's squad are well aware they could have a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to win the Premier League title against rivals Manchester United next month.

City cruised to a straightforward 2-0 win over Stoke City on Monday, with David Silva scoring both goals at the bet365 Stadium.

The result edges them closer to their seemingly inevitable Premier League title triumph and restores their 16-point lead over United.

City are not in league action again until March 31 when they face Everton and then they host their local rivals on April 7, a match in which they could clinch the title.

And the significance of that is not lost on Kompany.

"I think everybody in the blue side of Manchester knows it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," City's captain told Sky Sports.

"But steady, we've one more game before United, which will be difficult, and then we see. I'm sure it won't be handed to us.

"It's that time of year where you feel every win takes you one step close to your goal.

"The manager said it before the game, we'll look to keep this standard until end of season and hopefully into next season as well.

"We look to the long-term and that's why the drive is still there."

Silva sparkled yet again for City, leading the way with his match-winning brace.

And not even he knows how he manages to consistently play so well given the distractions in his private life - the midfielder's having been left fighting for his life following his premature birth in December.

"I don't know, but when I play football I forget, I forget everything," he said. "But it's good for me to play.

"I know in my private life it's a very hard moment, but my son is fighting and I'm very happy because he's getting better and getting stronger."