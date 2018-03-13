Parkland resident Craig Anderson hosts Stoneman Douglas hockey team, shines in Sens win over Panthers

Senators goalie Craig Anderson helped snap the Panthers' eight-game home winning streak Monday night, but that didn't stop the Parkland, Fla., resident from being a hometown hero.

Before the game, Anderson hosted the hockey team from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, site of February's mass shooting that left 17 people dead and 14 others wounded.



Prior to tonight's game the entire #Sens team had the chance to meet the Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team. Their group of 60 will watch tonight's game with tickets courtesy of hometown hero Craig Anderson. pic.twitter.com/LHvYl0TivW

After spending time with the young players and their families, Anderson took to the ice and delivered a performance that they could all be proud of. The 36-year-old stopped 35 of the 38 shots he faced and the Senators held on for a 5-3 win.

But that wasn't what made the night so special for Anderson.

“It’s big for our family," Anderson said after the game. "We live here in Parkland, we’re raising our kids here. We’re living through (the tragedy) just like everyone else in the community. For us to give these guys a night out at the hockey game and watch a sport they love playing is the least I can do for the community."

Anderson isn't the first professional athlete to connect with Stoneman Douglas students in an attempt to help them overcome the tragic shooting. Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, an alumnus of the school, also hosted the hockey team at a Flyers-Panthers game in February.

Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade made a surprise visit to the school when it reopened last week.