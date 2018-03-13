Factbox: Motor racing-Formula One calendar and details for 2018

(Reuters) - The Formula One season starts in Australia on March 25, the first of a record-equaling 21 races this year. The following are key details for each round (start times 1310GMT unless stated).

MARCH 25 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park street circuit, Melbourne. 58 laps of 5.303km. Total distance 307.574km. 0510 GMT start (1610 local). 2017 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes. 2017 winner: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari.

Melbourne has hosted the Australian GP since 1996.

APRIL 8 - BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir. 57 laps of 5.412km. 308.238km. 1410GMT (1810 local). 2017 pole: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes. Winner: Vettel.

Desert track 30km south-west of Manama. The race has a day-to-night format under floodlights. Bahrain was the third race of the season in 2017.

APRIL 15 - CHINA

Shanghai International Circuit. 56 laps of 5.451km. 305.066km. 0510GMT (1410 local). 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton.

Built in the shape of the Chinese character "shang", the circuit has hosted a race since 2004. The race was the second round last year.

APRIL 29 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit. 51 laps of 6.003km. 306.049km. 1110GMT (1610 local). 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull.

New in 2016, the race was the most exciting of last season when it was the ninth round and held in June. The historic center and long seaside promenade provide a backdrop.

MAY 13 - SPAIN

Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona. 66 laps of 4.655km. 307.104km. 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton.

Venue for pre-season testing. On the calendar since 1991.

MAY 27 - MONACO

Monte Carlo. 78 laps of 3.337km. 260.286km. 2017 pole: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari. Winner: Vettel.

The slowest and shortest race but also the most glamorous. Steeped in history, every driver wants to win what is also a home race for many of them.

JUNE 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal. 70 laps of 4.361km. 305.270km. 1710 GMT (1410 local). 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton.

An F1 favorite since 1978, the circuit is named after late Ferrari great and father of 1997 world champion Jacques and is on the Ile Notre Dame in the St Lawrence River.

JUNE 24 - FRANCE

Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet. 5.861km. 1410GMT (1610 local) No race last year.

The circuit has hosted 14 French Grands Prix, most recently in 1990. France last held a grand prix at Magny-Cours in 2008.

JULY 1 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg. 71 laps of 4.318km laps. 306.452km. 2017 pole: Bottas. Winner: Bottas.

A small town in the southern Styria region, not far from Graz. The circuit is owned by Red Bull.

JULY 8 - BRITAIN

Silverstone. 52 laps of 5.891km. 306.198km. 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton.

A former World War Two airfield, the first world championship grand prix was held here in 1950. The contract expires after next year's race.

JULY 22 - GERMANY

Hockenheim. 67 laps of 4.574km. 306.458km. No race last season.

The track was heavily modified in 2002, with a long run through the forest removed. Last hosted a race in 2016.

JULY 29 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest. 70 laps of 4.381km. 306.670km. 2017 pole: Vettel. Winner: Vettel.

The first race in 1986 was a breakthrough for F1 behind the 'Iron Curtain'. The circuit is tight, twisty and slow.

AUG 26 - BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps. 44 laps of 7.004km. 308.052km. 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton.

The longest lap on the calendar and one of the fastest circuits. Often wet, always thrilling. A favorite circuit for drivers and fans.

SEPT 2 - ITALY

Monza. 53 laps of 5.793km. 307.029km. 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton.

"La Pista Magica" is the temple of Italian motorsport and Ferrari. One of the oldest tracks, dating back to the 1920s, and still the fastest in F1.

SEPT 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay street circuit. 61 laps of 5.065km. 308.828km. 1110GMT (2010 local). 2017 pole: Vettel. Winner: Hamilton.

On the calendar since 2008, now the Monaco of the Far East. The only race entirely at night.

SEPT 30 - RUSSIA

Sochi street circuit. 53 laps of 5.848km. 309.745km. 1110GMT (1410 local). 2017 pole: Vettel. Winner: Bottas.

The race made its debut in 2014, with the circuit looping around the park built for the Winter Olympics. Moves to a later date after being held at the end of April last year.

OCT 7 - JAPAN

Suzuka. 53 laps of 5.807km. 307.471km. Race start 0510 GMT (1410 local). 2017 pole: Hamilton. winner: Hamilton.

A classic fast figure-of-eight circuit, owned by Honda with a funfair alongside. Attracts some of the most passionate fans anywhere in F1.

OCT 21 - UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. 56 laps of 5.513km. 308.405km. Race start 1910 GMT (1310 local). 2017 pole: Hamilton. Winner: Hamilton.

Anti-clockwise layout with 20 turns.

OCT 28 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. 71 laps of 4.304km. 305.354km. Race start 1910 GMT (1310 local). 2017 pole: Vettel. Winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull.

Returned to the calendar in 2015. Has won the award for best grand prix of the season for the past three years. The circuit is named after racing brothers Ricardo and Pedro.

NOV 11 - BRAZIL

Interlagos, Sao Paulo. 71 laps of 4.309km. 305.909km. Race start 1810 GMT (1510 local). 2017 pole: Bottas. Winner: Vettel.

Atmospheric anti-clockwise circuit that hosted its first GP in 1973. Home of the late Ayrton Senna.

NOV 25 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina. 55 laps of 5.554km. 305.355km. 2017 pole: Bottas. Winner: Bottas. Race start 1310 GMT (1710 local).

Day-to-night race under floodlights. Made its debut in 2009. Anti-clockwise.



