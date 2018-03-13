Jake Arrieta may be taking his talents to Philadelphia but the right-handed ace made it clear in a handwritten letter posted to Twitter Tuesday that Chicago will always hold a special place in his heart.

Jake Arrieta pens heartfelt letter to Chicago

Arrieta, the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner and 2016 World Series champion with the Cubs, agreed to a three-year, $75 million deal with the Phillies on Sunday. As he alludes to in the letter, Arrieta was dealt to the Cubs in 2013 after struggling in Baltimore (20-25, 5.46 ERA).

He says in his letter he was on the verge of walking away from baseball before beginning a "transformation" in Chicago. Arrieta turned things around in 2014, won the Cy Young a season later, was named to his first All-Star Game in 2016 and helped the Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years.

Arrieta added that “going to work everyday was an honor” and Cubs fans will be “missed dearly.”

Arrieta, who just turned 32, had a 3.53 ERA last season in 168 1/3 innings over 30 starts with the Cubs. He'll now become a veteran ace of a young rotation and looks forward to "competing [against the Cubs] on opposite sides moving forward."