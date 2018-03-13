De Gea? If I were Real Madrid, I'd think of another player – Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Real Madrid to forget about signing star goalkeeper David de Gea, advising the Spanish and European champions to look elsewhere.

Madrid hold a long-standing interest in Spain international De Gea, who almost joined the LaLiga giants in mid-2015.

The 27-year-old former Atletico Madrid keeper – contracted to United until 2019 – continues to be linked with Zinedine Zidane's men.

However, Mourinho is confident De Gea will remain at Old Trafford beyond the season.

"I think he will stay," Mourinho told La Sexta ahead of Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Sevilla.

"I don't know what Real Madrid's intentions are, but if I were them, I would think of another player."

De Gea has enjoyed another stellar season for United, keeping a Premier League-best 15 clean sheets this term to help Mourinho's men occupy second position behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

United welcome Sevilla to Manchester following a goalless draw in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

De Gea produced a wonderful performance in Seville, pawing away Luis Muriel's point-blank header in a moment of brilliance last month.