Retaining the world No. 1 ranking is the furthest thing from Roger Federer's mind as he bids to defend his Indian Wells crown.

Roger Federer not focused on retaining No. 1 ranking

Swiss superstar Federer must reach the semifinals at Indian Wells to stay atop the ATP summit ahead of rival Rafael Nadal.

Federer will be replaced by Spaniard Nadal – who is absent from the Masters tournament this year – if the 20-time grand slam champion loses before the semis.

However, Federer – who powered into the fourth round on Monday – is not focused on his ranking.

"You're only really as good as your last match," Federer said. "Now we're in Indian Wells and that's my focus and not what I have achieved in the past."



Did you hear that @rogerfederer won 17 points in a row in his third-round match @BNPPARIBASOPEN today? The Swiss cruises past Masters 1000 Paris finalist Filip Krajinovic.



Read More https://t.co/hokSYLehZb pic.twitter.com/YNaRZ1vXv6



— ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) March 12, 2018



Federer barely raised a sweat as he advanced on Monday, the evergreen 36-year-old blitzing Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-1.

It took less than an hour for Federer to see off the world No. 28 on Stadium 1, with Jeremy Chardy standing in the way of a place in the quarterfinals.

Federer continued: "I wasn't playing that good in my first [opening] round. So when you play that way and you feel that way, you can't right away think, 'Oh, who would I be playing in the semis or in the finals'?

"I think that would be a major mistake by myself. There is still plenty of good enough players around me to cause an upset. So I'm on a good run right now, and I try to maintain that, and you only maintain that if you respect every opponent."

— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 12, 2018



Federer, who won 17 successive points during the match against his Serbian opponent, added: "I was playing aggressive and feeling like he was not loving my slice, and then also mixing in with drop shots eventually.

"I think really I was able to mix up my game nicely, make it difficult for him there. At the same time, have fun with my game, play variation, but for the most part try to stay on the offensive, as well. I think it was a good match."