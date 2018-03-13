Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin nets 600th career NHL goal

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin became the 20th player in NHL history to score 600 career goals.

Ovechkin celebrated the milestone with his shot past Connor Hellebuyck in the second period of Monday's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 32-year-old Russian, who scored earlier in the game, reached the 600-goal landmark in 990 games played.

Only three players achieved the feat in fewer games: Wayne Gretzky (718), Mario Lemieux (719) and Brett Hull (900).

Ovechkin's goal was also his league-leading 42nd goal of the season.