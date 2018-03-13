Tennis: Federer breezes into fourth round at Indian Wells

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Roger Federer made short work of Filip Krajinovic as he booked his place in the fourth round at Indian Wells with a 6-2 6-1 victory on Monday.

Federer - the defending champion and a five-time winner of this event - required less than an hour on Stadium 1 to get the better of the Serbian world number 28.

Krajinovic reacted well to Federer's first blow, breaking back immediately after going 2-0 down at the beginning of the match.

However, after levelling up at 2-2, Federer hurried to a one-set lead in the next four games, winning three of them to love.

Another love game kicked off the second set and Federer was 3-0 up before Krajinovic managed to momentarily stem the tide.

But it was only a brief reprieve for Krajinovic, as the world number one romped into the next round in emphatic fashion.

Federer will now meet Jeremy Chardy for a place in the quarter-finals.


