NASCAR at Fontana: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Auto Club 400

NASCAR is headed to Auto Club Speedway in Southern California for the final leg of the "NASCAR Goes West" tour as the circuit looks to add to its already exciting start to the season.
Since Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500, the Cup Series has turned into the Kevin Harvick show. The veteran will look for his first four-race winning streak at the two-mile track in Fontana, Calif.
The Golden State has become a breeding ground for NASCAR talent. Cup drivers who call California home include: Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Larson, Harvick, AJ Allmendinger, Matt DiBenedetto and Cole Whitt.
Johnson returns to Cali in need of some "home cookin'." The seven-time series champion has failed to lead a lap this season and owns a dismal 22.8 average finish. He is a six-time winner at Fontana however, with 16 top-10 finishes in 23 starts.
The Xfinity Series joins the Cup drivers this weekend while the truck series takes another weekend off.
NASCAR at Fontana: TV channel and streaming info
Note: All times are ET
Friday, March 16
2:35-3:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1
3:35-4:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1
5:35-6:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1
7:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1
Streaming: FuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Saturday, March 17
12:35-1:25p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1
1:35 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1
3:30-4:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club (150 laps, 300 miles), FS1
Streaming: FuboTV
Sunday, March 18
3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 (200 laps, 400 miles), Fox
Streaming: FuboTV
NASCAR Cup Series points standings
- Kevin Harvick, 168 points
- Kyle Busch, -12
- Martin Truex Jr., -12
- Joey Logano, -16
- Ryan Blaney, -16
- Denny Hamlin, -31
- Brad Keselowski, -34
- Kyle Larson, -37
- Clint Bowyer, -43
- Aric Almirola, -45
- Kurt Busch, -51
- Austin Dillon, -54
- Ryan Newman, -67
- Paul Menard, -71
- Erik Jones, -75
- Chase Elliott, -77
- Alex Bowman, -77
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., -80
- Bubba Wallace, -91
- Chris Buescher, -93
- William Byron, -100
- Daniel Suarez, -101
- Trevor Bayne, -101
- Michael McDowell, -104
- AJ Allmendinger, -109
- Jimmie Johnson, -109
- David Ragan, -114
- Jamie McMurray, -115
- Kasey Kahne, -116
- Matt DiBenedetto, -125
- Ty Dillon, -131
- Jeffrey Earnhardt, -141
- Gray Gaulding, -143
- D.J. Kennington, -149
- Cole Whitt, -150
- Mark Thompson, -153
- Brendan Gaughan, -159
- Harrison Rhodes, -164
- Danica Patrick, -166
- Corey LaJoie, -166
There are just 37 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race, meaning all drivers will make the race with Friday's qualifying setting their starting positions. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:
AJ Allmendinger
Alex Bowman
Aric Almirola
Austin Dillon
Brad Keselowski
Chase Elliott
Chris Buescher
Clint Bowyer
Cole Whitt
Daniel Suarez
Darrell Wallace Jr.
David Ragan
Denny Hamlin
Erik Jones
Gray Gaulding
Jamie McMurray
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Jimmie Johnson
Joey Logano
Kasey Kahne
Kevin Harvick
Kurt Busch
Kyle Busch
Kyle Larson
Martin Truex Jr.
Matt DiBenedetto
Michael McDowell
Paul Menard
Reed Sorenson
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ross Chastain
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Newman
Timmy Hill
Trevor Bayne
Ty Dillon
William Byron