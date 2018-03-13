Southampton have parted ways with manager Mauricio Pellegrino, the club confirmed on Monday.

Southampton sack manager Mauricio Pellegrino

After 30 matches the club sit 17th in the Premier League and face a relegation fight in the closing run with Crystal Palace and Stoke both just one point back.

A 3-0 loss to Newcastle on Saturday seems to have been the final straw for Pellegrino, who joined the club last summer on a three-year contract.

"Southampton Football Club can today confirm that it has parted company with first team manager Mauricio Pellegrino," read a statement from the club.

"Assistant manager Carlos Compagnucci and assistant first team coach Xavier Tamarit have also parted company with the club.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Mauricio, Carlos and Xavier for their efforts during their time with Southampton, and wish them well for the future.

"The club will look to appoint a new management team as soon as possible, with the search for a replacement already underway."

Pellegrino was appointed at St Mary's Stadium in June as a replacement for the sacked Claude Puel, who had led the club to the CarabaoCup final and an eighth-place finish in his one season in charge, and has since been appointed by Leicester City.

The Frenchman returned to his former club in December and oversaw a 4-1 win for the Foxes.



0.93 - Only Harry Redknapp (0.91) and Steve Wigley (0.64) have a worse points-per-game record among Southampton managers in the Premier League than Mauricio Pellegrino. Casualty.

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2018



MORE:

Herrera wants Man Utd Champions League bargain if City take Premier League title

| Premier League Team of the Week: Man Utd trio lead the way

| Transfer news & rumours LIVE: PSG plot move for De Gea



Under Pellegrino, Southampton have not won a home Premier League fixture since November and their only victory since then came in the form of a 3-2 triumph at fellow strugglers West Brom.