Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan is making more than $26 million this season and just wrapped up his third consecutive trip to the NBA All-Star Game, but even that’s not enough to keep away bouts with depression.

Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan opens up about battle with depression

In an interview with The Toronto Star , DeRozan discussed a tweet he sent during the All-Star break that read: “This depression get the best of me…”



This depression get the best of me...

— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) February 17, 2018



"I always have various nights," he said. "I've always been like that since I was young, but I think that's where my demeanor comes from.

"I'm so quiet, if you don't know me. I stay standoffish in a sense, in my own personal space, to be able to cope with whatever it is you've got to cope with."

That tweet prompted an outpouring of support for DeRozan. He wasn’t looking for thousand of retweets, nor was he trying to be an advocate. Instead, the 28-year-old just wants to be honest.

“It’s not nothing I’m against or ashamed of. Now, at my age, I understand how many people go through it. Even if it’s just somebody can look at it like, ‘He goes through it and he’s still out there being successful and doing this,’ I’m OK with that,” he said. “It’s one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day. We all got feelings . . . all of that. Sometimes . . . it gets the best of you, where times everything in the whole world’s on top of you.”