NFL free agency rumors: Vikings reach out to Drew Brees

With the Vikings still reportedly in hot pursuit of free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, another top-line QB apparently surfaced on the Vikings radar Monday — longtime Saints star Drew Brees.

NFL Network reported Minnesota reached out to Brees' agent Monday, the first day teams could conduct contract talks concerning free agents.

The 39-year-old Brees has said many times he wants to finish his career with the Saints, but time is running out for the two sides to reach a deal. Brees and the Saints have until Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET to work out a new deal, or his contract will be voided. Also, because of the complex way his contract was structured to help the Saints' salary cap in previous years, if Brees' contract voids it will count as $18 million in dead cap space for the Saints in 2018, according to Nola.com.

There's no reason whatsoever to think this means the Vikes have given up on Cousins. The quarterback officially said farewell to Washington on his website Monday and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Minnesota expects a visit from Cousins. The Jets and Broncos are believed to be the other two teams pursuing Cousins.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune addressed the Brees' rumor Monday, writing "It’s been assumed all along that Brees will re-sign with the Saints, but now that we’ve reached the legal tampering window without an extension announced, there at least exists the possibility that the 39-year-old could be on the move.

"He would be more of a short-term play than a long-term play for the Vikings, but even at his age he’s far more of a sure thing than Cousins."

What happens if the Vikes can't close the deal on either Cousins or Brees? There's always the possibility that one of the three holdovers, Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater or Sam Bradford, might remain in the mix.