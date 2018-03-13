There are 68 teams, as usual, in the NCAA Tournament that opens Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio, as usual. The 28th-best team is not one of them.

Exclusion of Saint Mary's shows NCAA selection committee is shooting at the wrong target

This is not a circumstance in which the team is banned from postseason play. Saint Mary's and its 28-5 record simply was excluded when the selections for the field were made.

Since the field was expanded to accommodate so many teams, it has not been often that a group so obviously qualified was left on the outside. But such episodes have become more common as the committee abandoned its charge to select the best available at-large teams and instead adopted the mission of socially engineering the college basketball world.

The committee has for decades relied upon a metric, the Ratings Percentage Index, that is principally an agent of measuring schedule strength. However, a quarter of its formula is reserved for how a team performs against that schedule. For that reason, it always has tortured logic for those in charge of the committee — in this particular season that is chair Bruce Rasmussen of Creighton — to cite a team's strength of schedule as any factor in choosing the teams. And yet the committee not only cites SOS in general, it goes a step beyond by discussing the candidates’ nonconference schedule strength.

It is counterintuitive to separate the data in this way, when that panel has said for many years that teams’ conference records have no impact on the proceedings. Why should finishing 13-5 in a strong league not be a factor in a team’s favor if the quality of a team’s non-conference opponents is?

Here’s why: The committee has assumed the responsibility to improve the game of college basketball by encouraging teams to "challenge themselves" in nonconference games.

There are a few major problems with this. They are wholly selective regarding who is punished for meager ambition in non-league scheduling. And their efforts to improve college basketball by creating more interesting and competitive and worthwhile games has backfired horrifically.

There never have been fewer compelling nonconference games played in homecourt settings than there are now. Were it not for the league challenge series arranged by TV networks, there would be almost none.

Teams have become so fearful of going on the road and getting punished for defeat they're no longer willing even to try on a regular basis.

So we instead have a long string of neutral-court events, often poorly attended and lacking the campus spirit that makes college basketball so special. The on-campus atmosphere is what separates college basketball from the NBA; the pros have undeniably better players and it makes for a fantastic product, but the enthusiasm inside their arenas has to be sweetened with music and sound effects.

Teams with great scheduling power because of their brands or resources are incredibly selective about what road games they’ll accept, if any. They can continue to build up attractive records and steal enough quality wins in conference home games to either burnish their seeds or squeeze into the back of the field.

None of this, however, is making college basketball a better game.

At the very least, the committee could concentrate on making the tournament the best it can be. The way to do that is to include the best, most qualified, most competitive teams.

So it failed there, too.

The truth about the NCAA Tournament, which the committee has declined to acknowledge for years, is that teams capable of achieving excellence in the regular season commonly do the same in the postseason.

If qualified teams are going to be assailed for "not playing anybody," then maybe the proper punishment is to force that team play someone great — in the NCAA Tournament.

This would certainly be a better solution than to deny reality. Saint Mary's was among the 68 best teams in college basketball, or among the 36 best available for at-large selection.

Some analysts have focused on its losses to Washington State and Georgia while ignoring that one at-large entrant, Arizona State, lost nine games to non-tournament teams. And also the fact that the Gaels only lost another three times. If it were easy to win 85 percent of one’s games while going on the road in conference and then meeting a few of those same teams again in a conference tournament, more teams would be doing it.

According to the revered KenPom rankings, the Saint Mary’s Gaels were college basketball’s 28th-best team. Whether that’s precisely right or merely places them in the proper neighborhood, they surely were not 69th.

The only way to miss that badly is to shoot at the wrong target.