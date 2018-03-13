Tiger Woods returned to form last week at the Valspar Championship, finishing one shot behind winner Paul Casey while sending the sports world into a frenzy in the process.

Arnold Palmer Invitational preview: Tiger Woods back after nearly winning in Tampa

This week, Woods returns to Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he's won eight times. Woods also moved into the top 150 in the world ranking for the first time since 2015, and he should be rested despite contending in Tampa.

"I'm not touching the club (Monday)," Woods said Sunday after his final round. "Get some rest and get ready to head up there. I've got some things to do but I hadn't played Arnold's tournament in a couple years now."

With a new swing and surgically fused back, Woods looks healthy and ready to finally complete his long-awaited comeback. His success at Bay Hill has heightened expectations this week, but the 14-time major champion can handle the stress as he gears up for the Masters next month.

The Course

Bay Hill Club & Lodge, a 7,419-yard par 72, is one of the most iconic courses on the PGA Tour slate. The course's last three holes are always ripe for the dramatic, especially the long par-4 18th guarded closely by a pond.

Bay Hill has been a PGA Tour staple since 1979, and Woods has dominated the event since his arrival just over a decade later. Scores are often moderate as wind conditions play a big part in dictating difficulty.

Defending Champion

Australian Marc Leishman is back in the field after defeating Charley Hoffman and Kevin Kisner by one shot last year. Rory McIlroy was also in contention, but he three-putted the 72nd hole shortly after Leishman drained a 50-foot putt on 16 for eagle.

The win was Leishman's second PGA Tour victory — he has since added a third — and he currently sits 16th in the world ranking.

Favorites

For the first time since 2013, Woods is legitimately a favorite and not just a legend returning to the course. Fresh off a runner-up finish in which he had a chance to force a playoff on the 72nd hole, Woods looks poised to contend again this week.

Rickie Fowler, Jason Day Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton are all in form. Day and Fleetwood have won events already this year, while Hatton narrowly missed out on a playoff two weeks ago in Mexico.

Fowler had a chance to win in Phoenix but struggled on Sunday. He's due for a win, and always seems to contend when he's in that position.

Sleepers

When people talk about the PGA Tour's top "young guns," Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed are often omitted from the initial list. Matsuyama is returning this week from a month layoff with a wrist injury, and he's still sixth in the world ranking.

Reed tied Woods for second last week, but it was his first top 10 of the season. The Ryder Cup star has become inconsistent, but he has the potential to contend in bunches.