Vincenzo Montella acknowledged Manchester United have the players to worry him and he expects his Sevilla side to face a "very offensive" opponent at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

'Worried' Montella expecting Manchester United to attack Sevilla

Sevilla travel to Manchester having drawn 0-0 with Jose Mourinho's men at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on February 21 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

It was seen as a missed opportunity for Sevilla, given they controlled much of the game and saw Luis Muriel denied a goal by a remarkable David de Gea save just before half-time.

READ MORE: Mourinho hails ‘humble’ McTominay

READ MORE: Mourinho - Anything is possible if United reach CL quarters

READ MORE: Mourinho slams De Boer as worst manager in Premier League history

United have won all three of their matches since drawing in Seville, including coming from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 and Saturday's 2-1 triumph over in-form Liverpool.

While Sevilla have lost two of their four league games since, with Valencia leaving Andalusia with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

And Montella is well aware of the task facing his side as they look to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time.

"I am as worried as I was in the first leg, because United have a strong physical and technical level," Montella told reporters on Monday.

"It is normal [to be worried] – they are top-level players and they have technique, physical prowess and strength.

"Looking at the first-leg team, his [Mourinho's] side had very offensive players like [Alexis] Sanchez, [Romelu] Lukaku, et cetera. Tomorrow, it will be the same, a Manchester United with very offensive players.

"We played an excellent match in the first leg, we have to play that to 180 minutes now.

"We have another chance tomorrow [Tuesday], we know that United have beaten Chelsea and Liverpool and have come back against Crystal Palace.

"They're on a roll, but we hope to interrupt United's good run. Mourinho is not used to losing at home, so maybe it'll be good to just draw 1-1."

Montella's side head to Manchester with some injury problems, particularly in defence.

Sebastian Corchia and his right-back deputy Jesus Navas are both out injured, meaning Montella is going to have to shuffle his back, though he is adamant he will not be switching to a back three as a result.

"In a game like this, at the highest level, it is important to keep the same principles of your game," Montella said.

"You cannot play differently. We will have four defenders and I have to decide which players.

"I do not have many options for right-back. One can be [left-back, Sergio] Escudero and the others can be [Gabriel] Mercado and [Simon] Kjaer. That will be the choice."