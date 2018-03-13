News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard reportedly tears tendon in thumb

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Boston Celtics had a number of injuries dumped on them Monday, and the latest could be the worst.

Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard reportedly tears tendon in thumb

Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard reportedly tears tendon in thumb

According to Yahoo Sports, point guard Marcus Smart suffered a torn tendon in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely. He will, however, seek a second opinion on the diagnosis.

Smart scored 20 points with eight assists and seven rebounds Sunday in a loss to the Pacers. He received extra playing time in the second half after Kyrie Irving was forced from the game with a knee injury. Irving is expected to miss some time while his knee heals.

The Celtics also lost backup center Daniel Theis to season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Theis was averaging 5.3 points and 4.4 rebounds in 63 games this season, playing behind Al Horford and Greg Monroe.

Boston, having already clinched a playoff berth, can use the remainder of the regular season to get healthy. It's currently second in the Eastern Conference standings, 3 1/2 games behind the Raptors.

Back To Top