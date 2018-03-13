Cricket: India go top with Sri Lanka victory

India climbed to the top of the Nidahas Trophy table with a six-wicket victory inspired by Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey in Colombo on Monday.

India go top with Sri Lanka victory

After losing their opening clash with the tournament hosts, Saturday's win against Bangladesh and this latest triumph send India two points clear at the summit.

In a match that was restricted to 19 overs by a rain delay, Sri Lanka reached 152-9, with Thakur posting figures of 4-27 for India and Yuzvendra Chahal taking the important wicket of Kusal Mendis (55).

India's response got off to a nervy start, as openers Rohit Sharma (11) and Shikhar Dhawan (8) both went down cheaply to Akila Dananjaya (2-19).

KL Rahul (18) could not manage much better, but his dismissal at the hands of Jeevan Mendis brought Pandey to the crease, the right-hander confidently racking up an unbeaten innings of 42.

Suresh Raina made a creditable contribution of 27 but it was left to another standout performer, Dinesh Karthik (39 not out), to hit the winning run with nine balls to spare.

"Batting at number five, I think I should be there until the end to finish games," said Pandey.

"The bowlers came back very well after the first game. Well done to them for restricting this to 152.

"We didn't have too much batting after 6 to 7, so it was nice to have that stand with DK."