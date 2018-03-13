Did Kirk Cousins name his top two choices in farewell letter?

Did Kirk Cousins let slip his final two teams?

The free agent quarterback, who is searching for a new NFL home after the Redskins signed Alex Smith, wrote a farewell letter to the Washington faithful Monday.

Interestingly, he tagged the Vikings and the Jets in the letter.



Kirk Cousins is either smoke screening us or his web guy probably shouldn’t have included post tags on each page. #jets #vikings pic.twitter.com/4NepbzIJhX

— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 12, 2018



However, the tags disappeared quickly, and the letter doesn't have any other team aside from the Redskins tagged.

Speculation aside, the letter discusses Cousins' experience with the Redskins as a positive one, with him describing the decision to move on as bittersweet.

"Knowing I will not be putting on a Redskins jersey next season, it’s hard to look back at all that’s taken place and not become emotional. I will forever be grateful to Mike Shanahan for taking a chance on me in the 2012 draft," Cousins wrote. "... For the first time in 11 years I will participate in choosing where I play. Having said this, I would not trade the past decade for anything."

Cousins, who was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, threw for over 4,000 yards in each of the past three seasons and 81 passing touchdowns in that time. He was hit with the franchise tag the past two years, but this season the Redskins decided to let him go.

"There is no way I would be where I am today without the leadership of the Redskins organization," he wrote. "… Coach Gruden, Bruce Allen, Dan Snyder. Thank you all for the opportunity you gave me. When (my son) Cooper someday asks: 'Hey Dad, what was it like playing for the Redskins?' I’ll proudly tell him it was a dream come true."