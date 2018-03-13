Catcher has never been a deep offensive position, and the Statcast era has only served to reinforce that trend. Defense might not matter in fantasy baseball, but with advanced defensive metrics now available, teams are more likely than ever to choose receiving over hitting. Moreover, given that most backstop jobs are usually time-shares due to the rigors of the position (only nine catchers logged 400 or more at-bats in 2017, whereas there were roughly three times that number of players who had 400 or more at bats at first base, second base, third base, and shortstop), it’s hard to find offensive impact from behind the dish.

Top MLB Prospects: Catcher sleepers for the 2018 fantasy baseball season

The good news for 2018 is that there is a solid core of talented catcher prospects who are likely to see significant big league playing time this season.

Top MLB Prospects 2018: Catcher

Cleveland’s Francisco Mejia is far and away the most talented of the group. The switch-hitting Mejia is one of the best hitters in the minors and is equally skilled from both sides of the plate. His defense has been criticized and has seen some time at third base, but he’s improved his receiving skills in the past few years and he should be at least adequate behind the plate. Mejia sits behind Yan Gomes and Roberto Perez on the depth chart, but his bat would be a significant upgrade over either of those two. Despite a blistering start to spring training, Mejia is likely to begin the season in the minors where he’ll work on his receiving and position flexibility. Expect an early-season call-up and regular playing time for at least half the season. Long-term, his compact stroke, great hand-eye coordination and solid pitch recognition should allow him to hit around .300 with 15-plus home run power.

Chance Sisco will probably win at least a time-share as the Orioles’ catcher and should post decent numbers as the positive side (lefthanded hitting) of a platoon split with Caleb Joseph. Sisco has solid bat speed, good hand-eye coordination, and above-average plate discipline which will allow him to hit for average as a big leaguer. Despite above-average raw power and good overall strength, his in-game power is below-average due to a flat swing plane and a failure to fully use his lower body in his swing. As a rookie, Sisco should hit for average, get on base at a high clip, and club the occasional home run.

The Phillies’ Jorge Alfaro has impressive upside featuring plus raw power and the defensive tools to be an above-average backstop. However, even though he’s already 24, he’s still raw on both sides of the ball. His plate discipline would need to improve dramatically just to be merely horrible (259/42 K-to-BB ratio in the last two seasons combined) and his receiving is inconsistent. Because Philadelphia’s other backstop options aren’t that exciting, Alfaro is likely to get the majority of playing time to open the season. If he can improve his selectivity at the plate he has the power to be a low-average, 20-plus home run guy. If he keeps swinging at balls, eventually he won’t see any strikes and he’ll get a bus ticket back to Triple-A.

Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Dynasty league catchers

St. Louis's Carson Kelly, Minnesota's Mitch Garver, and the Cubs’ Victor Caratini are all competing for backup roles and could see a modest amount of big league playing time this year. Kelly has the most upside of the three, but he’s blocked by Yadier Molina, who doesn’t take many days off. When he does get to play, Kelly will show a little bit of power, the ability to hit for average, and good plate discipline. Caratini performed well in a late-season call-up last year and profiles as a league-average offensive contributor with above-average power and the patience to draw walks. Garver has a similar patience/power skill set and could even work his way into a platoon situation if starter Jason Castro struggles against lefthanders.

Danny Jansen has struggled to stay healthy as a pro and tends to get overlooked in a star-studded Toronto minor league system, but he has the tools to be a quality big leaguer and he could see time with the Blue Jays in the second half of this year. Jansen needs more defensive polishing, but his compact swing and excellent plate discipline should enable him to hit for average even as a rookie.

Long-term, he could eventually hit 10-15 home runs if he can develop better balance and weight transfer in his swing. He’s highly underrated right now, but he has as much upside as any catching prospect not named Mejia.