Cycling: Nice confirmed as venue for 2020 Grand Depart

Nice has been confirmed as the venue of the Tour de France's Grand Depart for 2020.

The city in southern France has featured in the race on 36 occasions and last provided the setting for the start in 1981.

"The most recent editions of Paris-Nice have shown us that the variety of landscapes and relief in this region are conducive to suspense, attacking and a thrilling spectacle," said Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme.

"This is exactly what we want in order to give the Tour de France 2020 a dynamic tone.

"In Nice, we know that the pack and its support staff will be immersed for almost a week in a friendly atmosphere brimming with enthusiasm for cycling."

Nice will step into the spotlight for the start of the race on June 27, 2020.