Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters have roped in Indian forward Halicharan Narzary for the 2018-19 season, Goal can confirm.

ISL 2017-18: Kerala Blasters sign Halicharan Narzary

The 23-year-old Assam-born forward started out in ISL with FC Goa and spent the last three seasons at NorthEast United. He is yet to score his first goal and has registered four assists in 31 matches in ISL.

MORE:

ISL 2017-18: Naveen Kumar, Abdul Hakku to join Kerala Blasters

| Super Cup 2018: Jamshedpur FC face I-League champions Minerva Punjab and the Round of 16 fixtures

| ISL 2017-18: Zakeer Mundampara set to join Kerala Blasters

| ISL 2017-18: Chekiyot Vineeth and Kerala Blasters headed for a divorce



Narzary plays as a wide forward on the left flank and was part of the Pailan Arrows project in 2012. He has 17 appearances and a goal to his name with the Indian national team.

NorthEast United finished at the bottom of the table in the recently concluded league stage and the former Dempo player couldn't impress under Joao de Deus or Avram Grant in what was a poor season for the club. The youngster, who played 13 games this season with the Highlanders, will hope to re-ignite his career at Kerala Blasters under David James.