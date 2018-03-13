East Bengal appoint Subhash Bhowmick as technical director ahead of Super Cup

In an interesting development, East Bengal has appointed former player and coach Subhash Bhowmick as the technical director of the club .

Monoranjan Bhattacharya meanwhile has resigned from the post of technical director following East Bengal’s fourth place finish in the recently concluded I-League 2017-18 season.

In a press conference held at Kolkata on Monday evening, club secretary Kalyan Majumder said that Bhowmick will share the duties with heach coach Khalid Jamil for the maiden Super Cup.

"We have taken the decision to appoint Subhash Bhowmick as the joint coach. Only one tournament is left in this season. We have told Khalid (Jamil) that Subhash Bhowmick will work with him," Majumder said.

"Khalid will decide the date as to when the team will resume training. We brought back Subhash keeping in mind his records as a coach. Monoranjan has left the club. He has resigned from his position of technical advisor to the team," he went on to add.

On his part, when Goal spoke to Bhowmick, he confirmed that his position would be that of a technical director.

“Yes the club just called me and confirmed that (appointment as technical director). What the official duties and responsibilities are, what the duration will be, all that will be discussed tomorrow,” Bhowmick said on the phone to Goal .

Asked to comment on the club statement that Jamil and he will be sharing coaching duties for the upcoming Super Cup, the veteran trainer said that he had no knowledge yet on how the responsibilites will be divided.

“I have just been told that I will be the technical director. How the responsibilities will be shared or worked out btween the two of us, that will be discussed later,” he stated. Bhowmick has had three stints as the coach of the Kolkata giants with the last of them coming in 2008-09.

Jamil’s future at the club has been a subject of intense speculation following East Bengal’s poor finish as Minerva Punjab romped home to their maiden I-League title.

According to the latest, the former Aizawl FC coach is expected to stay on as coach for the upcoming Super Cup where East Bengal are scheduled to play Qualifier 3 on April 5.

