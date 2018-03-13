Tiger Woods said it after his nailbiting runner-up finish in the Valspar Championship: "I've missed this."

TV ratings get massive Tiger Woods bump at Valspar Championship

TV executives concur wholeheartedly.

Woods' one-stroke miss at his first PGA Tour victory since 2013 drew huge ratings, according to Golf Channel's PR department.



VIEWERSHIP: Final RD coverage of @ValsparChamp on NBC (3-6p ET) earned a 5.11 Overnight rating. Highest-rated (non-major) PGA TOUR broadcast since 2013 Players Champ (5.7). Sunday’s Final RD also highest-rated golf telecast (outside of the Masters) since 2015 PGA Champ (5.14). pic.twitter.com/GnD85Cx7R0

— Golf Channel PR (@GolfChannelPR) March 12, 2018



Final-round coverage drew the highest overnight rating for a non-major tournament since The Players Championship in 2013 and was the highest-rated golf telecast, outside of the Masters, since the 2015 PGA Championship.

Crowds at Innisbrook's Copperhead course also surpassed 30,000 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to multiple reports.

That's not because of Paul Casey, who edged Woods, or Patrick Reed, who tied Woods for second.

