News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

NFL free agency 2018: Rumors, reported signings and deals, updates by position

Sporting News
Sporting News /

NFL free agency, which officially kicks off the 2018 league year, begins Wednesday, March 14, at 4 p.m. ET. Before then, however, we are into the league's legal tampering period, when the top unrestricted free agents can negotiate with any team on the open market.

NFL free agency 2018: Rumors, reported signings and deals, updates by position

NFL free agency 2018: Rumors, reported signings and deals, updates by position

Here is a position-by-position roundup of rumors regarding the most notable potential signings and deals, including the many trades that already are set to become official.

NFL FREE AGENCY:
Top 25 players; best by position


NFL free agency 2018: Rumors, reported signings and deals, updates by position


Quarterbacks



Kirk Cousins is signing with the Vikings for an expected three years and $84 million, ESPN reports.

Drew Brees was re-signed by the Saints to a two-year contract worth $50 million, ESPN reports.

Case Keenum is signing with the Broncos for two years and $36 million, ESPN reports.

Sam Bradford is signing with the Cardinals for one year and $20 million, per ESPN.

AJ McCarron is signing with the Bills for two years and $10 million.

Teddy Bridgewater is signing a one-year deal with the Jets, ESPN reports.

Alex Smith is being traded from the Chiefs to the Redskins.

Tyrod Taylor is being traded from the Bills to the Browns.

Josh McCown re-signed with the Jets for one year at $10 million, per NFL Network.



Ryan Fitzpatrick re-signed with the Buccaneers.

DeShone Kizer is being traded from the Browns to the Packers.

Matt Cassel was released by the Titans. They need a new backup for Marcus Mariota.

Mike Glennon will sign with the Cardinals after the Bears release him, per NFL Network.

Chase Daniel is signing with the Bears for two years at $10 million, per NFL Network.

Trevor Siemian was traded from the Broncos to the Vikings to back up Cousins.

Tom Savage, formerly of the Texans, was signed by the Saints.

David Fales was re-signed by the Dolphins.

Matt Barkley was signed by the Bengals.

Chad Henne was signed by the Chiefs.


Running backs


Le'Veon Bell got franchise-tagged by the Steelers and will get $14.5 million guaranteed for 2018 should he sign the tender.

Dion Lewis, leaving the Patriots, is signing a four-year deal worth $20 million with the Titans.

Jerick McKinnon is signing with the 49ers for four years, $30 million per ESPN.

Carlos Hyde is signing with the Browns for three years, $15 million per ESPN>

MORE: Best free-agency fits for Lewis

Doug Martin, released by the Buccaneers, is signing with the Raiders for one year per NFL Network.

Jonathan Stewart, released by the Panthers, is signing with the Giants, for two years and $6.9 million, per ESPN.

DeMarco Murray, released by the Titans, is visiting the Lions, per ESPN. The Seahawks are also on his list.

Isaiah Crowell, formerly of the Broowns, is signing with the Jets for three years.

Rex Burkhead re-signed with the Patriots for three years.

Jeremy Hill signed with the Patriots

LeGarrette Blount signed with the Lions.

Chris Ivory, released by the Jaguars, signed a two-year, $5.5 million with the Bills.

Danny Woodhead was released by the Ravens and then decided to retire.

Anthony Sherman, a top-blocking fullback, was re-signed by the Chiefs.


Wide receivers


Allen Robinson will leave the Jaguars for the Bears. ESPN reports Robinson will sign with Chicago for three years and $42 million.

Jarvis Landry, franchise-tagged by the Dolphins, is being traded to the Browns.



Sammy Watkins agreed to terms with the Chiefs on a three-year, $48 million deal, per multiple reports.

Josh Gordon, an exclusive rights free agent, was re-signed by the Browns for one year and $790,000.

Jordy Nelson was released by the Packers, and per ESPN will sign with the Raiders.

— Michael Crabtree after being released by the Raiders to make room for Nelson, signed with the Ravnes for three years and $21 milion.

Cordarrelle Patterson was traded from the Raiders to the Patriots.

Donte Moncrief is leaving the Colts and will sign with the AFC South rival Jaguars for one year and $7 million, per ESPN.

Paul Richardson is leaving the Seahawks for a five-year, $40 million deal from the Redskins, per NFL Network.

Albert Wilson is leaving the Chiefs after agreeing on a three-year, $24 million deal with the Dolphins, per multiple reports.

John Brown is leaving the Cardinals to sign with the Ravens for one year at $5 million, multiple reports.

Jaron Brown is leaving the Cardinals to sign with the Seahawks.

Danny Amendola is leaving the Patriots and signing with the Dolphins for two years and $12 million, per ESPN.

Marqise Lee was re-signed by the Jaguars for four years and $38 million.

Torrey Smith is being traded from the Eagles to the Panthers.

Taylor Gabriel is joining Robinson and the Bears, per WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Jeremy Maclin was released by the Ravens.


Tight ends


Jimmy Graham is leaving the Seahawks and joining the Packers on a three-year deal with $30 million, ESPN reports.

IYER: Best free-agency fits for Graham

Tyler Eifert is fully healthy and was re-signed to a one-year deal by the Bengals.

Trey Burton will leave the Eagles and join Robinson and the Bears, signing for four years and $32 million, per NFL Network.

Eric Ebron was released by the Lions.

Julius Thomas was released by the Dolphins.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins is leaving the Jets for the Jaguars per ESPN.

Ed Dickson was signed by the Seahawks.

Cameron Brate, a restricted free agent, re-signed with the Buccaneers for six years and $40.8 million.

Brent Celek was released by the Eagles.

Derek Carrier is signing with the Raiders, per NFL Network.

Darren Fells is signing with the Browns for three years and $12 million.

Virgil Green is leaving the Broncos for the Chargers.

C.J. Fiedorowicz is retiring from the Texans.



Offensive linemen


— LG Andrew Norwell is too rich tor the Panthers but not so for the Jaguars. ESPN reports Norwell is signing a five-year, $66.5 million deal with Jacksonville.

— LT Nate Solder is set to leave the Patriots, signing with the Giants on a four-year deal worth $62 million.

— LT Joe Thomas is retiring from the Browns.

— C/G Weston Richburg is leaving the Giants to join the 49ers on a five-year deal, ESPN reports.

— G/T Justin Pugh is joining the Cardinals on a five-year, $45 million deal.

— T Chris Hubbard is signing a five-year, $37.5 million deal with the Browns.

— G Josh Sitton is signing a two-year deal with the Dolphins.

— C John Sullivan re-signed with the Rams for two years and $15 million.

— LT Cordy Glenn is being traded from the Bills to the Bengals.

— T Cameron Fleming may be re-signed by the Patriots.

— C Ryan Jensen got a deal with the Buccaneers for four years and $42 million.

— RG Josh Kline was re-signed by the Titans for four years and $26 milion.

— G/C Zach Fulton is leaving the Chiefs to sign with the Texans.

— G Patrick Omameh was re-signed by the Jaguars at three years and $15 million.

— G Brandon Fusco is signing with the Falcons for three years and $12.75 million.

— G Senio Kelemete is signing with the Texans for three years and $12 million.

— C Joe Berger is likely to re-sign with the Vikings should he not retire.

— T Marshall Newhouse was released by the Raiders.

— T Austin Howard was released by the Ravens.

— T Donald Stephenson is signing with the Browns on a two-year deal, per NFL Network.

— G/T Jermon Bushrod is reuniting with the Saints on a one-year deal.

— C Mike Pouncey is being released by the Dolphins.

— C Daniel Kilgore is being traded to the Dolphins from the 49ers.


Defensive linemen


— DT Ndakumong Suh is being released by the Dolphins. The Cowboys would be a great fit for him. The Saints and Seahawks are also interested.

— DT Sheldon Richardson signed a one-year deal with the Vikings.

— DE DeMarcus Lawrence was franchise-tagged by the Cowboys.

— DE Ezekiel Ansah was franchise-tagged by the Lions.

— DT Dontari Poe is signing with the Panthers for three years.

— DT Star Lotulelei is leaving the Panthers to join the Bills on a five-year deal, ESPN reports.

— DE Michael Bennett is being traded from the Seahawks to the Eagles.

— DE Adrian Clayborn signed a two-year deal with the Patriots.

— DE Alex Okafor re-signed with the Saints for two years.

— DT Johnathan Hankins was released by the Colts.



— DE Muhammad Wilkerson, cut by the Jets, is signing with the Packers, per ESPN.

— DT Danny Shelton is being traded from the Browns to the Patriots.

— DE Robert Quinn is being traded from the Rams to the Dolphins.

— DT Haloti Ngata, formerly of the Lions, is headed to the Eagles on a one-year deal.

— DT Justin Ellis was re-signed by the Raiders at three years, $15 million.

— DE Julius Peppers was re-signed by the Panthers for one year and $5 million.

— DE DaQuan Jones was re-signed by the Titans.

— DT Chris Baker signed a one-year deal with the Bengals.

— DT Kyle Williams re-signed with the Bills for one year and $6 million, per NFL Network.

— DE Chris Smith is signing with the Browns for three years and $14 million, per NFL Network.

— DE Mitch Unrein is leaving the Bears to sign with the Buccaneers for three years and $10.5 million.

— DT Beau Allen is signing to start with the Buccaneers, leaving the Eagles.

— DE Vinny Curry is also leaving the Eagles for the Buccaneers for three years and $27 million.

— DT Dominique Easley re-signed with the Rams.


Linebackers


— OLB Tahir Whitehead is leaving the Lions for the Raiders.

— ILB Avery Williamson is leaving the Titans to sign with the Jets for three years and $22.5 million, per multiple reports.

— ILB Anthony Hitchens is leaving the Cowboys to sign with the Chiefs, NFL Network reports.

— OLB Nigel Bradham was re-signed by the Eagles for five years and $40 million.

— ILB Zach Brown is returning to the Redskins for three years and $24 milion.

— ILB Alec Ogletree is being traded from the Rams to the Giants.

— OLB Devon Kennard is signing with the Lions for three years and $18.75 million, per NFL Network.

— ILB Todd Davis is re-signing with the Broncos for three years and $15 million.

— ILB Demario Davis is signing with the Saints for three years and $24 million.

— OLB Trent Murphy is signing with the Bills for three years and $21 million.

— ILB Jon Bostic signed with the Steleers for two years.

— OLB Preston Brown signed with the Bengals for on year.

— ILB Kevin Pierre-Louis signed with the Jets for two years and $6 million.



Cornerbacks


Richard Sherman, released by the Seahawks, signed with the 49ers for three years and $39 million.

Malcolm Butler is signing with the Titans for five years and $61 million, ESPN reports.

Aqib Talib is being traded from the Broncos to the Rams.

Marcus Peters is being traded from the Chiefs to the Rams.

Rashaan Melvin signed with the Raiders for one year and $6.5 million.



Trumaine Johnson is signing with the Jets.

Bashaud Breeland is too expensive for the Redskins but was set to sign with the Panthers for three years and $24 million, per NFL Network. His contract was voided, however, because of inury.

NIckell Robey-Coleman will stay with the Rams and play the slot between Talib and Peters, re-signing for three years and $15.75 million, per NFL Network.

Jason McCourty is being traded from the Browns to the Patriots.

E.J. Gaines, who shined with the Bills, is still visiting teams.

Patrick Robinson is a priority re-sign by the Eagles, but the Giants are also interested, per NJ Advance Media.

Kyle Fuller got the transition tag from the Bears and was re-signed once they matched a Packers offer sheet.

Kendall Fuller is being traded from the Redskins to the Chiefs.

Patrick Robinson is leaving the Eagles to go back to the Saints for four years and $20 million.

Prince Amukamara was re-signed by the Bears for three years and $27 million.

Johnathan Joseph was re-signed by the Texans for two years.

Aaron Colvin is leaving the Jaguars for a four-year deal worth $34 million from the Texans, per ESPN.

Brent Grimes was re-signed to a one-year deal worth $10 million by the Buccaneers.

Morris Claiborne was re-signed to a one-year deal worth $7 million by the Jets.

T.J. Carrie is leaving the Raiders for the Browns on a three-year deal worth $31 million.

Damarious Randall is being traded from the Packers to the Browns.

Daryl Worley is being traded from the Panthers to the Eagles.

Sam Shields, formerly of the Packers, signed with the Rams.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was released by the Giants. He has interest from the Redskins, per NFL Network.

Jeremy Lane and Deshawn Shead were released by the Seahawks. Shead signed with the Lions for one year.

Nevin Lawson re-signed with the Lions for two years and $9.2 million.

D.J. Hayden is signing with the Jaguars for three years and $19 million.

Jonathan Bademosi is signing with Texans for two years and $6.25 million.


Safeties


Lamarcus Joyner was franchise-tagged by the Rams.

Tyrann Mathieu is was released by the Cardinals and signed wit the Texans for one year and $7 million.

Bradley McDougald was re-signed by the Seahawks for three years and $13.95 million, per NFL Network.

Kurt Coleman, released by the Panthers, signed with the Saints for three years and $18 million.

Tavon Wilson re-signed with the Lions for two years and $7 million, per ESPN.

MIke Mitchell was released by the Steelers.

Marcus Gilchrist was signed by the Raiders.



Kickers


Graham Gano was re-signed by the Panthers for four years and $18 million.

Matt Bryant was re-signed by the Falcons for three years and $10.5 million.

Adam Vinatieri was re-signed by the Colts for one year and $3.625 million.

Ryan Succop was re-signed by the Titans for five years and $20 million.

Dustin Hopkins was re-signed by the Redskins for three years and $6.875 million.

Giorgio Tavecchio was re-signed by the Raiders.

Cody Parkey is signing with the Bears.


Punters


— Shane Lechler was re-signed by the Texans for one year and $2 million.

Jeff Locke was signed by the 49ers.

— Brad Wing was released by the Giants.

Back To Top